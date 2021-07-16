Spire Lands Smallsat Data Delivery Contract Extension From NASA; Peter Platzer Quoted

Spire Global has received a task order to continue delivering satellite data for one more year in support of NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program.

Items covered by Task Order 6 includes radio occultation data, total electron content data, precise orbit determination data, soil moisture and ocean surface wind speed data and magnetometer data, Spire said Wednesday.

The catalog of data was used to support various NASA scientific efforts in the past such as studies on polar water and sea ice levels and analyses on Earth’s atmosphere.

With the $6 million contract extension, government-funded researchers and agencies can continue requesting access to satellite information through the CSDA Commercial Datasets webpage for various purposes.

“With the end-user license agreements, our data is now available to all federal agencies and the larger NASA scientific community to help support Earth observation research across fields,” said Spire CEO Peter Platzer.

Spire currently operates a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites that collect over 10,000 occultations daily from nearly every part of the world.