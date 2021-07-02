State Governments Adopt AWS Cloud Platform for Citizen Engagement

Some state and local governments have implemented an Amazon Web Services-built contact center platform to facilitate engagement between agencies and citizens who seek government services.

Amazon Connect employs artificial intelligence to support constituent interactions in Iowa, Rhode Island, Washington D.C. and King County, Washington state, according to an AWS blog post published Wednesday.

Tanya Hannah, King County’s chief information officer, said the platform goes beyond the virtual approach to ensure accessibility for those who are speaking different languages or have visual and hearing disabilities.

In the D.C. area, Department of Human Services personnel manage the delivery of essential public services amid the COVID-19 pandemic via dashboards built on Amazon Connect.

AWS’ omnichannel technology has also helped Rhode Island’s public sector to process unemployment insurance claims from almost 75,000 residents using interactive voice and web response features of the platform.

Iowa grew the capacity of state-based call centers by six times as part of a constituent service transformation initiative involving Amazon Connect.