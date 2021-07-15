in Contract Awards, News

SupplyCore Books $120M DLA Bridge Contracts for US Military Facility Support

SupplyCore Books $120M DLA Bridge Contracts for US Military Facility Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

SupplyCore has received two sole-source contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency that have $120 million in maximum combined value and provide for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies supporting U.S. forces in Korea and Japan.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards are bridge contracts with a six-month ordering period ending on Jan. 15, 2022, and no optional extensions, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

SupplyCore will perform work at its facility in Rockford, Illinois, and military installations in Korea and Japan, and support the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, used fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds for the contract awards.

SupplyCore received a similar 18-month bridge contract valued at $75 million from DLA in March 2020.

contract awardDefense Logistics AgencyDLA Troop Supportfacilities maintenanceGovconJapanKoreasupplycore

ICF to Help Social Security Administration Develop Software Applications; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF to Help Social Security Administration Develop Software Applications; Mark Lee Quoted
CGI Secures Spot on Potential $150M Library Of Congress Contract For IT Services; Alisa Bearfield Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CGI Secures Spot on Potential $150M Library Of Congress Contract For IT Services; Alisa Bearfield Quoted