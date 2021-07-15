SupplyCore Books $120M DLA Bridge Contracts for US Military Facility Support

SupplyCore has received two sole-source contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency that have $120 million in maximum combined value and provide for facilities maintenance, repair and operations supplies supporting U.S. forces in Korea and Japan.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity awards are bridge contracts with a six-month ordering period ending on Jan. 15, 2022, and no optional extensions, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

SupplyCore will perform work at its facility in Rockford, Illinois, and military installations in Korea and Japan, and support the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

DLA Troop Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, used fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds for the contract awards.

SupplyCore received a similar 18-month bridge contract valued at $75 million from DLA in March 2020.