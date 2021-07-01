Syncopated Engineering Helps Army Develop RF System Emulator to Protect Military Assets

The U.S. Army’s corporate laboratory has worked with Baltimore, Maryland-based technology company Syncopated Engineering to develop an emulator of radio frequency systems in an effort to protect soldiers and military platforms from adversarial threats.

The Mockingbird emulation technology is designed to generate radio signals with random traffic patterns to deceive and confuse enemies that could target high-value assets.

Jim Costabile, CEO of Syncopated Engineering, noted that Mockingbird employs an approach that allows the user “to emulate specific systems, troops, or command posts based on their actual operational tempo and mission scenario.”

He added the company aims to bring a lab-grade version of the platform to the market to support spectrum analysis and RF signal generation.

Syncopated Engineering first partnered with the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory for the Mockingbird project via the military branch’s xTech open topic competition, which seeks dual-use technologies from the small business community to support modernization goals across the service.

The software company team reached the final stage of the competition’s latest iteration and secured a cooperative research and development agreement with the Army.