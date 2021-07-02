TAPE-Backed Apogee to Support Army Training Models Under New Contract

Apogee Solutions, an industry partner of Technical and Project Engineering, has secured a potential five-year contract from the U.S. Army Training Reserve Command to support the Army Training Models.

TAPE said Wednesday Apogee will provide staff support and work on the models that aid decision-making within the planning, programming, budgeting and execution process of Headquarters, Department of the Army, and other subordinate commands.

Specifically, TAPE will help Apogee provide decision support analysis and recommendations, operating tempo data for validating maintenance requirements and statistical information for Army training.

Work under the General Services Administration Multiple Awards Schedule contract will be performed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“I am confident that the combination of Apogee Solutions’ expertise in Department of Defense military exercise and training support and TAPE’s intimate client knowledge and synergy… will maximize the training readiness of Army Reserve soldiers to protect our Nation,” shared TAPE CEO and President Louisa Long Jaffe.

TAPE has been supporting USARC ATMs at Fort Bragg for over two decades through various contracts and subcontracts since 2007.