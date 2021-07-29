in Contract Awards, News

Technica Receives Air Force Network Support Contract; Miguel Collado Quoted

Technica will help the Air Combat Command’s intelligence directorate sustain the U.S. Air Force’s Blue Sensitive Compartmentalized Information network under a potential four-year, $43 million contract.

The company said it will provide operations support to the AF BluSCI Enterprise and develop a framework to centralize the network’s command and control functions.

Miguel Collado, president and CEO of Technica, said the company has provided engineering services to ACC’s intelligence directorate since 2017 and is committed to helping the service branch transform its BluSCI Enterprise.

The contract has a $10 million base value and also involves support for the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

