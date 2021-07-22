TechTrend Secures FedRAMP Authorization for DevSecOps Platform

TechTrend has received certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for an information technology offering designed to help government agencies build, deploy and secure applications in the cloud.

The FedGovCloud DevSecOps platform established FedRAMP compliance at the moderate impact level to support security throughout the software development life cycle, the company said Wednesday.

FGC DSO is built to integrate with cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google. The offering can also work with on-premise systems and provides a turnkey continuous integration/continuous delivery process to customers, TechTrend added.

The software-as-a-service platform includes coding security, source code management and Section 508 compliance testing features.