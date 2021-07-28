in Executive Moves, News

Former DIA Exec Tom Painter Named System High’s Human Capital VP

Tom Painter, former chief human capital officer of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been appointed vice president of human capital at Chantilly, Virginia-based security company System High.

The three-decade public and private sector veteran will lead the development of System High’s strategy across its talent acquisition and performance and change management functions, the company said Tuesday.

As DIA’s CHCO, Painter oversaw approximately 400 civilian, military and contractor personnel within the agency’s human resources department. He also served as deputy chief of diversity, equity and inclusion at the DIA.

He worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence as director of talent management as part of a joint duty assignment.

His industry career also includes HR leadership positions at ManTech International and L-3 Communications.

