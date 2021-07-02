UAV Factory Partners With BigBear.ai for AI/ML-Enabled Autonomous Systems; Joshua Stinson Quoted

UAV Factory, an unmanned and autonomous technology company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding agreement with BigBear.ai to develop artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for UAV Factory’s unmanned systems and components.

“BigBear.ai is a recognized global leader in the AI/ML industry and this partnership will allow us to deliver greater platform autonomy to the [Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community] in support of processing, exploitation and dissemination, and pattern of life analysis,” commented Joshua Stinson, a UAV Factory senior vice president.

“Not only will this partnership aid in bringing advanced technologies to the defense market, it also will bring groundbreaking applications to support the energy, logistics, and infrastructure market to support U.S. interests at home and abroad,” added Stinson.

Under the agreement, BigBear.ai’s AI/ML technology and expertise will be integrated into UAV Factory’s systems to deliver autonomous ISR capabilities to clients.

About UAV Factory

UAV Factory, a U.S.-based leader in unmanned and autonomous technology, was established in 2009 to develop the most advanced platforms and sensors in the unmanned market. UAV Factory benefits from its vertically integrated operations and global footprint where its Penguin class of fixed-wing UAV and its Octopus ISR stabilized EO/IR camera payloads offer unmatched reliability and performance.