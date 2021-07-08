USAF Posts Commercial Solutions Opening for Multi-Level Security Tech

The Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center released a commercial solutions opening call for a multi-level security processing network that will support software development and modeling, simulation and analysis efforts.

According to the June 28 notice posted on SAM .gov, the network will enable users to move from one security level to another regardless of device, method or environment.

The call covers the first phase of network development that will involve the creation of the DevSecOps Unclassified Enclave, an environment where in-house applications can be built to address organizational requirements.

The first phase also includes work on an unclassified space called DMZ, where software developers can test their code’s functionality and security before moving to the DSO Unclassified Enclave.

For the effort, AFLMC will accept whitepapers from interested companies until July 15. The organization will then ask qualified applicants to submit proposals in August, ahead of a planned award of one firm-fixed-price contract in September

The Air Force eyes the capability to tackle Joint All-Domain Command and Control concerns related to the correct, timely and efficient transfer of information.