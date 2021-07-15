VAST Federal Names Former CIA CTO Gus Hunt as Board Member

Gus Hunt, CEO of Hunt Technologies and former chief technology officer of CIA, has joined the federal business arm of VAST Data as a board member, responsible for advising the subsidiary on securing opportunities from and doing business with its public sector customers.

VAST Federal said Thursday Hunt will support its continued federal expansion efforts by providing insights based on his government service experience, which includes time as CTO and director of applications services at CIA.

“Gus understands the key inflection points for the opportunity within the federal government and we look forward to him bringing this deep-rooted knowledge and forward-thinking expertise into the VAST universe,” commented Randy Hayes, vice president of VAST Federal.

VAST Federal provides federal government and defense agencies with a cloud storage platform designed to help them analyze and manage data and derive value from it.

“As the federal landscape only becomes more complex, there is a growing need for solutions that cost-effectively provide a rich mix of performance, scale, capacity and intelligence,” said Hunt.