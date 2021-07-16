Vectrus Secures 2 Air Force Installation Support Task Orders; Chuck Prow Quoted

Vectrus has booked $40 million worth of task orders to provide installation support services for the U.S. Air Force.

The service awarded the two task orders through the $6.4 billion Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the company said Thursday.

The AFCAP V contract vehicle covers emergency and contingency construction, logistics and commodities support, contingency planning, deployment, training and equipping of forces and other services.

Chuck Prow, president and CEO of Vectrus and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the two task orders awarded under the AFCAP V IDIQ contract demonstrate the company’s ability to support the Air Force’s critical missions, contingency and humanitarian support requirements through its logistical and facilities services.