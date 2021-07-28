Verizon to Help Air National Guard Modernize Network Under $79M EIS Task Order; Jennifer Chronis Quoted

Verizon’s public sector business has received a potential $78.8 million task order from the Department of Defense to provide network modernization support services for the Air National Guard’s readiness center.

DOD awarded the task order under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, the company said Wednesday.

Verizon will provide managed network services and internet protocol voice services through the task order. The digital modernization effort is expected to increase the number of geographic locations covered by the ANG network to approximately 140.

The company will support ANG’s voice modernization effort by facilitating the move from Time-Division Multiplexing-based platforms to IP/Session Initiation Protocol systems.

Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of Verizon’s public sector business and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner, said the company’s managed services are designed to support ANG’s effort to modernize and adopt IP-enabled voice services.

“This award enables the Verizon Public Sector team to build on the innovative work we’ve been performing throughout DoD and the Air National Guard, helping our customers transition legacy enterprise networks into forward-looking platforms that utilize Verizon’s next-generation technologies,” Chronis added.