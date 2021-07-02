VMware Gets FedRAMP Certification for Digital Workspace Intelligence Platform

VMware has received moderate level certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for a platform that could enable government clients to gain insights into their digital workspaces and facilitate the decision-making process.

Workspace ONE Intelligence could help information technology and security teams at agencies aggregate, correlate and analyze user, device and application data from multiple data sources in a single platform to get a comprehensive view of their digital workspace environment, Amit Sharma, a product line manager for VMware’s end-user computing business unit, wrote in a blog posted Thursday.

Sharma said Workplace ONE Intelligence could help agencies improve employee experience and deploy zero trust capabilities to reduce the threat surface.

He also cited some of the common use cases of the platform, including tracking application usage and performance, monitoring operating system upgrades, device health and patch rollout and gaining visibility into the digital workspace and trends using dashboards and reports.

The offering is part of the company’s Workspace ONE platform that also includes Workspace ONE Access, Unified Endpoint Management and Intelligent Hub services.