VTG to Integrate Counter UAS Laser Aboard 5 More Navy Destroyers

VTG will equip five of the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers with a directed energy weapon designed to counter adversaries’ unmanned aerial system-mounted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The integration of VTG’s AN/SEQ-4 Optical Dazzler Interdictor, Navy aboard more ships is part of a prime contract awarded by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, the company said Wednesday.

ODIN laser is being developed to enable “optical dazzling” of adversarial systems used for long-range and very long-range surveillance operations. The member of the Navy laser family of systems is planned to be installed on surface combatants.

John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG, said the company uses its ODIN expertise and employs its manufacturing and prototyping capabilities and fleet modernization team to support the Navy through the delivery of next generation defensive technology for countering asymmetric threats.

The contract builds on VTG’s recent work with the Navy that culminated in the integration of ODIN aboard the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) destroyers.