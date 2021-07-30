Zscaler’s Stephen Kovac Highlights Need to Focus on Cyber Scores in 12th FITARA Scorecard

The House Oversight and Reform Committee’s government operations subpanel released the 12th iteration of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act scorecard and Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and head of corporate compliance at Zscaler, said federal agencies should focus on improving cyber scores in the latest FITARA scorecard.

“We should be laser focused on the cyber scores – where can we improve and what can we do differently,” Kovac said.

The FITARA 12.0 scorecard shows that only two agencies received an A rating in the cyber category and those are the General Services Administration and the National Science Foundation.

Seven agencies received D scores and one agency got an F rating in the category.

Kovac said there are key initiatives aimed at improving federal agencies’ cybersecurity posture, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 modernization efforts and the zero trust architecture project of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Zscaler is one of the 18 technology companies selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s NCCoE to help design and demonstrate various approaches to implementing zero trust architectures.

“We are proud to collaborate with NIST and other leaders on this effort, a concrete step to take advantage of Zero Trust,” Kovac said. “We had Cloud First. We have Cloud Smart. And now we can all push forward together to achieve Cloud Secure.”

