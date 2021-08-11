Accenture’s Federal Business to Support Consolidation of Army ERP Systems; Vince Vlasho Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Aug. 11, 2021 — Accenture’s federal services arm will help the U.S. Army move to a unified enterprise resource planning system under a potential six-year, $729 million contract awarded by the service branch’s Communications-Electronics Command, GovCon Wire reported July 28.

“This is an important opportunity to help the Army sustain its legacy systems yet enhance modernization through advanced technologies, such as automated enterprise services,” said Vince Vlasho, senior managing director of defense portfolio at Accenture Federal Services.

The contract provides for Agile development, organizational change management, quality assurance and other capability support from AFS.

