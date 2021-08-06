AchieveIt Plan Management Software Secures FedRAMP Authorization

AchieveIt Online‘s plan management and execution software has been granted authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and was made available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

Government agencies may now use the cloud-based platform to modernize and streamline their planning efforts as the AchieveIt offering is compliant with the Low Impact baseline of security standards, the company said Thursday.

Bob Walton, chief operating officer of AchieveIt, noted that the integrated plan management software is designed to help federal government implement initiatives and deliver enhanced public service.

FedRAMP is a government-wide initiative focused on ensuring security compliance assessment of commercial cloud products and services. It sets a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring.