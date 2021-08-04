AEVEX Names Navy Vet Skip Arny as Technology Solutions VP

Airborne intelligence company AEVEX Aerospace has appointed three-decade U.S. Navy veteran Skip Arny as vice president of technology solutions, responsible for helping grow its domestic and international businesses.

Arny brings to his new role his experience in naval operations, Department of Defense and foreign military sales, the company said Tuesday.

The newly appointed VP joins the Solana Beach, California-based company from the Navy International Program Office, where he oversaw more than $40 billion in sales as the security cooperation director for the Americas, Africa and Europe.

He also held leadership positions at Naval Strike Fighter Weapons School, Pacific; the Office of the Chief Naval Operations; and naval attache offices in Poland and France.

Gretchen Idsinga, chief growth officer at AEVEX, cited Arny’s agile thinking and career experiences and said the combination will support the company’s transformative trajectory and client-focused efforts.