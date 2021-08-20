Air Force Utilizes Northrop-Built UAS With Intell Collection Tools in Joint Force Battle Management Exercise

The U.S. Air Force utilized a Northrop Grumman-built Global Hawk unmanned aircraft system during a series of military exercises aimed to demonstrate an approach for transferring data from a central system to the joint force.

Northrop said Thursday its RQ-4B Block 30 Global Hawk played a role in USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System testing efforts for U.S. European Command.

USAF has used the autonomous high-altitude, long-endurance system over the past two decades to conduct intelligence-gathering and regional security missions.

The Block 30 remotely piloted aircraft is equipped with technologies that help operators collect signals intelligence data and imagery.

Leslie Smith, vice president of Global Hawk at Northrop, the company invests in new technology such as mission rerouting, communications, computing and universal payload adapters for the fleet.