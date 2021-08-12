AirBorn CEO Cindy Lewis Joins AeroVironment Board

Cindy Lewis, chairperson, president and CEO of AirBorn Consolidated Holdings since 1998, has been named to the board of directors of AeroVironment.

Lewis’ “experience in technology development and commercialization, high reliability manufacturing, and capital deployment will be especially relevant as we leverage our future-defining capabilities to penetrate new markets and achieve solid financial results,” Wahid Nawabi, president and CEO of AeroVironment, said in a statement published Wednesday.

AeroVironment announced that Arnold Fishman will retire from the company’s board at the end of his term. He joined the robotics systems provider’s board in 1998.

Lewis brings to AeroVironment’s board over three decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry.

She joined AirBorn in 1986 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, including chief operating officer and vice president of manufacturing. She also leads the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and environment, social and governance strategy.

She currently sits on the board of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce in Texas.