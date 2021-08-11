Airborne Technologies, VertiPrime Form JV to Participate in SBA Mentor-Protege Program

Airborne Technologies Inc, a subsidiary of AllClear Aerospace & Defense subsidiary, has formed a joint venture with service-disabled veteran-owned company VertiPrime Government Services with the intent to participate in a mentor-protege program run by the Small Business Administration and offer support services to the Department of Defense.

The companies applied to the program as VertiPrime looks to receive professional guidance from ATI to identify new business opportunities and navigate the federal procurement system, AllClear said Tuesday.

Oklahoma-based VertiPrime primarily conducts computer numerical control machining, sheet metal fabrication and assembly of structural airframe replacement parts.

Greg Beason, AllClear president and CEO, said a mentor-protege relationship will offer both parties “the unique opportunity to strengthen our support of small businesses, extend our capabilities and become a valued partner with our armed services veteran community.”

James Morford, president of VertiPrimet, noted that the company aims to become “a trusted and recognized part of the defense industrial base for the Air Force’s sustainment efforts.”