in Contract Awards, News

ARC Receives $60M DOD Contract to Further Mature AI-Powered Weapon Sensor; Michael Canty Quoted

ARC Receives $60M DOD Contract to Further Mature AI-Powered Weapon Sensor; Michael Canty Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Armaments Research Company has secured a five-year, $60 million contract from the Department of Defense and General Services Administration to further develop an artificial intelligence technology designed to detect weapons.

Under the phase three of the Small Business Innovative Research program, the company will continue its AI-based weapon sensing project, which supports DOD’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept, ARC said Thursday.

ARC’s technology uses intelligent mobile applications, cloud-based analytics and internet of things sensors to help commanders make critical decisions. The company expects its technology to shorten tactical response times by 60 percent at most.

Michael Canty, ARC’s CEO and a former U.S. Army officer, said the contract gives the company’s technology the chance to achieve initial operational capability in the military.

ARC also recently received $8 million in government-issued research and development funds and engaged in new partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Columbia University and other organizations.

AIAmazon Web ServicesARCArmaments Research Companyartificial intelligenceColumbia UniversityDefense DepartmentDODGeneral Services AdministrationGovconGSAjadc2joint all domain command and controlMichael CantySBIR Phase IIISmall Business Innovative Researchweapon-sensing tech

Hermeus Awarded $60M USAF Small Business Award to Test Hypersonic Aircraft - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Hermeus Awarded $60M USAF Small Business Award to Test Hypersonic Aircraft