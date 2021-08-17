Army Seeks Endpoint Security Service to Enhance Network VIsibility

Army Cyber Command has released a sources sought announcement detailing its need for endpoint security services from small businesses to support military network visibility.

The U.S. Army said Monday in the SAM.gov notice it seeks an endpoint security solution-as-a-service to bolster the security of the service branch’s endpoints across all operational domains and to monitor compliance metrics for asset protection and cyber threat response.

A potential, corresponding contract for the effort would run for a two-year base period and three option years. Work under the contract would begin on March 29, 2022, and end on March 28, 2027, if all options are exercised.

Performance locations currently include Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Huachuca in Arizona, Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Shafter in Hawaii, as well as sites in Korea and Germany.

The Army will accept market information for the effort through Sept. 15.