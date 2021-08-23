Army Taps General Dynamics to Prototype Infantry Squad Vehicle’s Electronic Warfare System

General Dynamics has received a contract from the U.S. Army to build a prototype of its electronic warfare system for use aboard the new Infantry Squad Vehicle of the service branch’s Infantry Brigade Combat Team, C4ISRNET reported Saturday.

The contractor will test how its Tactical Electronic Warfare System will use power from the ISV to enable the integration.

“We’re going to have to see: What’s it going to cost the government? … Are we going to have to put an [auxiliary power unit] or a trailer or a generator to be able to deliver the effects that we get on vehicle here by up gunning, upgrading the alternator?” David Morrison, director of Army initiatives for tactical ISR at General Dynamics’ mission systems business, told the publication.

Six prototypes are under development for testing by Army electronic warfare personnel who will provide feedback on it.

According to General Dynamics Mission Systems, TEWS is a ground tactical electronic support and electronic attack system designed for all-weather, 24-hour monitoring.

The system is also meant for detecting, locating and identifying an enemy to help Brigade Combat Team Commanders respond and counter threats. It works to deny, disrupt and degrade enemy communication, coordination and synchronization capabilities.