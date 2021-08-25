AWS-Booz Allen Partnership Helps Federal Clients Build Cloud Apps With PaaS Model

Booz Allen Hamilton, an Amazon Web Services partner, uses a cloud service delivery model to speed up the application development, testing and deployment process for federal customers.

An AWS public sector blog post published Tuesday says Booz Allen’s platform-as-a-service offering supports security control inheritance for users who want to establish and maintain an authority to operate.

The PaaS model is built on AWS services that have been certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and the approach seeks to make it easier for information technology teams to achieve continuous ATO, which allows reuse of existing authorized infrastructure and recertification of differentiating components.

AWS noted that its FedRAMP-compliant Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Elastic Container Registry function as components of Booz Allen’s service delivery platform for federal customers.

The platform includes a continuous integration and continuous delivery pipeline template designed with the open-source Kubernetes and Jenkins tools, according to AWS.