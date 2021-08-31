AWS’ Clint Crosier: Cloud Could Enable High-Performance Computing for Space Industry

Clint Crosier, a retired Air Force major general and director of aerospace and satellite team at Amazon Web Services, said he thinks high-performance computing is one of the use cases that the cloud is enabling in the space domain because it offers additional capability for digital engineering, digital modeling and simulation.

“I think we will soon see rockets and satellites being designed in a digital modeling engineering environment as well,” Crosier told SpaceNews in an interview published Monday.

He discussed the commercialization of the space industry, how the cloud enabled companies to advance innovation and AWS’ partnership with the government of Greece on technology and economic initiatives to help them further expand into the space industry.

Crosier talked about the company’s efforts to address the “barrier of entry” for organizations seeking to move into the space domain.

“Part of making space available all over the world is partnering with key organizations — whether it’s a government or space consortium, and helping them move into the space industry,” he said. “We are even supporting universities, which in student clubs are building microsats and launching them on hosted launches.”

He also cited AWS’ efforts to address security concerns of government agencies when it comes to migrating data to the cloud.

