BAE Launches Ultrasmall GPS Receiver for Military Clients

BAE Systems‘ U.S. subsidiary has released an embedded receiver product that works with military signals and supports positioning, navigation and timing systems.

MicroGRAM-M is the same size as a postage stamp and has security features designed to protect the device from spoofing or jamming attacks, the company said Thursday.

Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE, said the company developed its new receiver to provide military customers M-Code GPS technology with low size, weight and power requirements and protection against disruption in contested environments.

He added that the offering supports delivery of PNT data to warfighter platforms such as handheld devices and small unmanned aerial vehicles.