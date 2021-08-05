in Contract Awards, News

BAE to Sustain F-35 EW Countermeasure System Under $93M Lockheed Deal; Rob Dykema Quoted

BAE to Sustain F-35 EW Countermeasure System Under $93M Lockheed Deal; Rob Dykema Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has bagged a $93 million undefinitized contract action to sustain AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare countermeasure system onboard Lockheed Martin-developed F-35 aircraft.

BAE said Wednesday it will provide software maintenance, depot test equipment support, obsolescence monitoring and technical field and reach back services supporting the EW suite as part of the Lockheed award.

Rob Dykema, F-35 Sustainment program director at BAE, explained that the company’s work is intended to establish and optimize the infrastructure to support the growing global fleet of F-35s.

“We have a strong track record of sustaining electronic warfare systems to support our customers’ mission readiness,” continued Dykema.

According to BAE, the award aligns with its F-35 performance-based logistics program aimed at enhancing supply support and EW material availability by using an outcome-based strategy.

The UCA follows BAE’s receipt of a different Lockheed contract in late July for the production of lot 16 AN/ASQ-239 EW systems.

an/asq-239BAE Systemselectronic warfareF-35GovconLockheed MartinRob Dykema

AeroVironment's New Kit to Enable Rapid Payload Integration Onto Puma Drone - top government contractors - best government contracting event

AeroVironment’s New Kit to Enable Rapid Payload Integration Onto Puma Drone
DARPA Names Research Teams Participating in Quantum RF Receiver Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

DARPA Names Research Teams Participating in Quantum RF Receiver Development