BAE to Sustain F-35 EW Countermeasure System Under $93M Lockheed Deal; Rob Dykema Quoted

BAE Systems has bagged a $93 million undefinitized contract action to sustain AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare countermeasure system onboard Lockheed Martin-developed F-35 aircraft.

BAE said Wednesday it will provide software maintenance, depot test equipment support, obsolescence monitoring and technical field and reach back services supporting the EW suite as part of the Lockheed award.

Rob Dykema, F-35 Sustainment program director at BAE, explained that the company’s work is intended to establish and optimize the infrastructure to support the growing global fleet of F-35s.

“We have a strong track record of sustaining electronic warfare systems to support our customers’ mission readiness,” continued Dykema.

According to BAE, the award aligns with its F-35 performance-based logistics program aimed at enhancing supply support and EW material availability by using an outcome-based strategy.

The UCA follows BAE’s receipt of a different Lockheed contract in late July for the production of lot 16 AN/ASQ-239 EW systems.