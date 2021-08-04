in News, Technology

BAE’s US Subsidiary Unveils Update to Rocket System Guidance Kit

BAE's US Subsidiary Unveils Update to Rocket System Guidance Kit - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems‘ U.S. business arm has introduced a new version of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System with a 30 percent increase in effective range.

The APKWS block upgrade guidance kit is developed to enable U.S. pilots to hit targets with guided rockets from a greater standoff distance and a steeper angle of attack for a higher first-shot success rate, the company said Monday.

Aside from an optimized attack trajectory, the guidance kit also features an improved surface danger zone logic for better training range options and expanded compatibility to include both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft.

“We’re focused on evolving APKWS guidance kits to provide them with a more capable low-cost product that’s easy to use and known for its accuracy,” explained John Watkins, vice president and general manager of precision strike and sensing solutions at BAE.

The company will start the initial production of the upgraded systems at its facility in Hudson, New Hampshire in the third quarter of 2021.

Advanced Precision Kill Weapon SystemAPKWSAPKWS block upgrade guidance kitBAE SystemsBAE Systems Inc.Govconguided missilejohn watkins

Boeing, Northrop Demo Manned-Unmanned Teaming Capabilities Using MQ-25, E-2D, F/A-18 Simulations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Boeing, Northrop Demo Manned-Unmanned Teaming Capabilities Using MQ-25, E-2D, F/A-18 Simulations
General Dynamics Launches New Badger 2-Channel Radio for Secure Ship Communications - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Dynamics Launches New Badger 2-Channel Radio for Secure Ship Communications