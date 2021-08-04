BAE’s US Subsidiary Unveils Update to Rocket System Guidance Kit

BAE Systems‘ U.S. business arm has introduced a new version of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System with a 30 percent increase in effective range.

The APKWS block upgrade guidance kit is developed to enable U.S. pilots to hit targets with guided rockets from a greater standoff distance and a steeper angle of attack for a higher first-shot success rate, the company said Monday.

Aside from an optimized attack trajectory, the guidance kit also features an improved surface danger zone logic for better training range options and expanded compatibility to include both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft.

“We’re focused on evolving APKWS guidance kits to provide them with a more capable low-cost product that’s easy to use and known for its accuracy,” explained John Watkins, vice president and general manager of precision strike and sensing solutions at BAE.

The company will start the initial production of the upgraded systems at its facility in Hudson, New Hampshire in the third quarter of 2021.