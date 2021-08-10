Balfour Beatty Receives $62M Navy Contract for Comms Center Construction at Joint Base Andrews

The U.S. Navy has awarded Balfour Beatty a potential $61.74 million contract to build a consolidated communication center at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company will construct a single-structure facility in support of the U.S. Air Force’s 89th, 744th and 83rd squadrons by August 2023, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Work will also cover the demolition of Buildings 1539 and 1557 to make space for the new communications facility at JBA.

The contract has a base value of $57.8 million and includes options for audiovisual services, landscaping, air and water infiltration testing, and furniture, fixtures and equipment. If exercised, the additional responsibilities would raise the contract amount to its potential value.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command obligated fiscal 2017 USAF military construction funds worth $57.8 million on the firm-fixed-price contract.

Balfour was selected among six companies that bid on a SAM.gov solicitation.