Ball Aerospace to Help NASA Study Architectures for Earth Imagery Satellites

NASA has tasked Ball Aerospace to study two architecture concepts designed to modernize instruments of Earth imagery satellites.

The company said Monday it will assess how constellation and single satellite concepts can accommodate new spectral bands and orbit parameters as well as enhanced spatial resolution for the Landsat Next program.

Ball will seek to determine how these architectures can augment its Operational Land Imager and Reduced Envelope Multispectral Imager for modern satellite operations.

Each architecture study under the effort will run for a period of six months.

Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager of civil space at Ball Aerospace, said the studies will help the company address future standards as users across the globe continue rely on Landsat for Earth imagery.

NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey jointly run Landsat to support Earth research and observe changes happening on the planet’s surface.