Buchanan & Edwards to Help Modernize GAO Report Processing System

Buchanan & Edwards has secured a five-year, $42.3 million contract to support cloud migration of the Government Accountability Office’s system for developing and distributing agency reports.

The company said Tuesday it will provide modernization support to GAO’s information systems and technology services office as part of the New Blue System Operations & Maintenance program.

Mohamed Elansary, vice president of business development and strategic initiatives at Buchanan & Edwards, said the company will help the office migrate the system to Amazon Web Services‘ cloud platform.

Elansary added that the contract presents an opportunity for the company to support content development, publishing and distribution of GAO products to government officials and the public.