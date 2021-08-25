Best-Selling Author Joshua Frank to Host Virtual Fireside Chat for ExecutiveBiz Events on ‘How to Win Government Contracts’ on Thursday

Joshua Frank, managing partner at RSM Federal and best-selling author, will be featured as the keynote speaker during ExecutiveBiz Events’ upcoming virtual Fireside Chat on Thursday.

Joshua Frank is an award-winning business coach and professional speaker. He is a notable authority on government sales and business acceleration, with more than three decades of experience in the government market. His coaching has assisted companies to win more than $2.8 billion in government contracts and $30 billion in indefinite-delivery contracts.

During a recent Executive Spotlight interview with Joshua Frank, he provided a preview of what to expect during tomorrow’s Fireside Chat. In the interview, he discussed valuable lessons in government sales, how large and small companies compete for government contracts, the tools of the trade for marketing an organization in the GovCon sector and more.

Here’s an excerpt from Frank discussing the key values or bits of knowledge that he hopes that government contractors take away from his coaching, books, work with RSM Federal and tomorrow’s Fireside Chat:

“Whether you’re a small business or large system integrator, it’s about your business developers having the right tactics and strategies to apply what they’ve learned while also knowing how to manage a programmatic teaming strategy, getting out from behind their computer and engaging the government and 80 percent of your time focused on building opportunity in pre-acquisition.”

