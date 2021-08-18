Hypori Adds Tech Industry Vet Bill Conroy to Board; Jared Shepard Quoted

Bill Conroy, president of Conroy Advisors, has joined the board of directors at Austin, Texas-based mobile enterprise security technology provider Hypori.

He brings decades of technology industry experience to the board as Hypori pursues market expansion and strategic development initiatives, the company said Wednesday.

Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori, said that Conroy “has the proven experience, trusted mentoring aptitude and strategic foresight” to help drive the company’s growth efforts.

Conroy held the roles of president, CEO and director at Initiate Systems, a software business that experienced a 700 percent revenue growth during his eight-year tenure and was acquired by IBM in March 2010.

His career also included leadership positions at Oracle, TenFold, Insight Capital Group and Click Commerce. Aside from Hypori, he also serves as a board member at SpiderOak Mission Systems, The Cara Collective and Project44.