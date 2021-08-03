Black Cape Expands Leadership Team With 3 Promotions; Al Di Leonardo Quoted

Data analytics and machine learning company Black Cape has promoted Mike Santamaria to executive vice president and Claire Rich and Justin Shelton to software engineering directors as part of efforts to expand its leadership team.

Santamaria, former principal technologist, will mentor all of Black Cape’s software teams and leaders in his new position, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said Monday.

“[We] need [Santamaria’s] software engineering expertise as well as all his people skills to sustain and grow Black Cape,” shared Al Di Leonardo, co-CEO of Black Cape.

Meanwhile, longtime company employees Rich and Shelton will lead software engineers that support Black Cape’s intelligence community operations.

Black Cape Co-CEO Abe Usher said Rich had previously proven her capability to overcome obstacles while Shelton had demonstrated his talent for driving teams to achieve the best results.

“We are excited to see where Claire and Justin will take us as they take on these new roles,” added Usher.