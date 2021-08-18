BlackSky Receives NRO Contract Modification for Real-Time Satellite Imagery; Brian O’Toole Quoted

The National Reconnaissance Office has awarded a contract modification to BlackSky Holdings for access to real-time satellite imagery that provides defense and intelligence communities with information on pattern-of-life anomalies.

The satellites of BlackSky, capable of providing intraday revisit capabilities, will generate on-demand images intended to support homeland defense , national security and disaster and emergency response operations, the company said Tuesday.

In June 2019, NRO awarded a study contract to BlackSky for the provision of commercial satellite imagery. Under the recent modification, the agency is increasing its monthly subscription to the company’s services.

“We are seeing strong demand for tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance from government agencies including [NRO],” said Brian O’Toole, BlackSky CEO.

Funding and requirements for the initiative will be coursed through the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer program of NRO.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company noted that it is eyeing to upgrade its constellation to 30 high-resolution multispectral satellites to support monitoring of important Earth locations every 30 minutes.