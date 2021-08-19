BlueHalo to Acquire Intelligent Automation in Tech Portfolio Growth Push; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo, a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, has agreed to buy Rockville Maryland-based Intelligent Automation Inc. in a move to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into BlueHalo’s national security platform.

IAI employs more than 75 professionals who are PhD holders, supports multiple customers at the Department of Department and productizes technology via research, development and prototyping projects, BlueHalo said Thursday.

Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of BlueHalo, said the company will partner with the IAI management team to expand offerings for the national security sector.

Moneymaker added that the acquisition seeks to create an “engine of innovation” through the integration of IAI’s multidomain AI/ML technology offerings with BlueHalo’s mission areas.

Raymond James and Associates served as IAI’s investment banking adviser on the transaction.

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter and Hampton and Miles and Stockbridge acted as legal advisers to BlueHalo and IAI, respectively.