Boeing’s Aurora Subsidiary, Lockheed Receive DARPA OK to Begin X-Plane Software Development

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has given Boeing‘s Aurora Flight Sciences subsidiary and Lockheed Martin the green light to develop technology for an active flow control X-plane development project.

DARPA said Thursday the first phase of its Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors will focus on software and system requirements development, initial designs and airworthiness efforts.

The agency initially selected Aurora, Lockheed and Georgia Tech Research Corp. in July 2020 to design concepts during CRANE Phase 0.

GTRC’s work has been extended to give the university affiliated research organization more time to refine its design software and database tools, according to the agency.

BAE Systems, the newest participant in the project, will examine the potential advantages of integrating active flow control technology into multiple air vehicle concepts under a Phase 0 award from DARPA.