Boeing’s MQ-25 T1 Test Asset Completes Second Refueling Demo With Navy Aircraft

A Boeing-made unmanned aircraft test asset has refueled a U.S. Navy-owned command and control aircraft, marking the refueler’s second completed flight test mission.

Boeing said Thursday its MQ-25 T1 test asset flew from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, passed a wake survey to validate its performance and stability then aerially refueled the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye early warning aircraft using a drogue.

T1 is a test asset representing the future MQ-25 Stingray, which the Navy will assign to an early warning squadron that operates on aircraft carriers.

The recent flight took place on Wednesday, following the first test on June 4 when MQ-25 T1 refueled a Super Hornet jet.

Capt. Chad Reed, the Navy’s Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager, said MQ-25 will refuel the service branch’s receiver-capable aircraft platforms after attaining operational capability.

Boeing is now working to produce two test units of the actual MQ-25 aircraft, as well as a pair of ground test articles. The company will provide a total of seven MQ-25 test aircraft, which will be based on the existing T1.