CACI Rolls Out New Compact, Multi-Sensor Imaging System for ISR Missions; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has introduced a compact multi-sensor imaging system that uses both electro-optical and long-wave infrared technology to generate imagery for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The company said Monday its low-power CM62 Micro Gimbal weighs 260 grams and is designed to support ISR missions of small unmanned aerial systems.

According to CACI, existing platforms equipped with lightweight, gyro-stabilized and multi-sensor imaging systems could help ensure mission readiness of battlefield equipment and tools.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI and a two-time Wash100 winner, said the new product is developed to help sailors, Marines and other warfighters keep up with evolving threats on the modern battlefield.

The new surveillance system’s release follows CACI’s acquisition of Ascent Vision Technologies, a provider of imaging technologies and software for national security applications. CACI acquired AVT in 2020.

