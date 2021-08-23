CACI’s Kevin McNeill: Digital Twins Could Help DOD ‘Stress Test’ JADC2

The Department of Defense is advancing the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program and Kevin McNeill, senior vice president of cyberspace solutions at CACI International, said digital twins could help DOD test the resiliency of systems within the JADC2 environment, Federal News Network reported Friday.

“That’s a very complex environment. So creating a digital twin of that environment allows you to war-game it, to analyze it for vulnerabilities, to stress test it in a simulated environment,” McNeill said of JADC2.

He discussed how modeling and simulation could help the military reduce costs by identifying issues during the design phase.

“So in a model environment, you can model not only the digital terrain, but also the terrain environment that you’re going to be deploying into, you can model the locations of towers, you can model all of the equipment and analyze the performance, and understand where you need to place that equipment, all in a simulated environment before you start spending millions of dollars,” McNeill said.

He cited how augmented and virtual reality simulations could help train warfighters without the need to build new software.

“It allows you to very rapidly create those simulated environments versus if you tried writing all that code from scratch. It would not be cost effective,” McNeill added.

The Potomac Officers Club will host a virtual event on JADC2 on Aug. 31. Register here to join POC’s Building the Future Battle: The Keys to JADC2 event and learn more about the fundamental principles and systems needed to advance JADC2 implementation.