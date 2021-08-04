CAE to Deliver Training Systems to Air Force for Joint Terminal Control Operations

CAE‘s U.S. arm has secured a U.S. Air Force contract for the development and fielding of simulation systems meant for training personnel in controlling aircraft against ground threats.

The company said Monday it will deliver the Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System that will be used for Joint Terminal Attack Controller operator training, and will implement a common configuration across existing systems within the Department of Defense under contract.

With JTACs being tasked to coordinate with aircraft and ground-based commanders to identify threats, JTC TRS will immerse JTAC trainees in an environment that simulates complex mission scenarios.

The effort’s corresponding contract consolidates JTC TRS with the Joint Theater Air-Ground Simulation System into a single unified program for JTAC training.

USAF originally awarded the JTC TRS contract to L3Harris Technologies‘ military training business, which is now part of CAE following a $1.05 billion acquisition deal.

CAE will develop and build JTC TRS in Arlington, Texas, and eventually deliver the system to 26 USAF training sites across the globe.