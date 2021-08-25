Carahsoft Expands Provider List Under DOD IT, Cybersecurity Contracts; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added five more providers under an existing blanket purchasing agreement with the Department of Defense for enterprise software products and services.

The company said Tuesday it will expand the military’s access to cybersecurity and information technology asset management offerings through a new award that modifies the Enterprise Software Initiative BPA.

Carahsoft will work with its reseller network to distribute software and associated maintenance, professional IT services and training support across defense and intelligence communities, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We look forward to continuing to build momentum around these BPAs to better serve our defense customers with software and services from our solution providers and reseller partners,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a seven-time Wash100 winner.

The BPA provides DOD access to the following providers:

ASG Technologies

BlackBerry

Corelight

Decision Lens

Delphix

Denodo Technologies

FireEye

Flexera

Fornetix

Gigamon

PacketViper

RSA

Sonatype

Carahsoft also holds an additional DOD-issued BPA for access to the following providers:

BeyondTrust

CloudBolt Software

DataLocker

HyTrust

Ivanti

Micro Focus Government Solutions

Nlyte Software

Nutanix

Oblong Industries

Recorded Future

SafeNet Assured Technologies

ServiceNow

Splunk

Veritas Technologies

Zscaler

Agencies may access products under both BPAs through Carahsoft’s Schedule contract vehicle with the General Services Administration.