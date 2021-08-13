Carahsoft Offers Udacity Online Learning Program to Government Agencies

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute Udacity‘s online learning products to public sector customers through a range of federal, state and local government contracts.

Udacity’s Nanodegree program offers lessons on data science, digital marketing, application development and programming, which agencies may use to further develop the technology skills of employees, Carahsoft said Thursday.

Government agencies may now access Nanodegree via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V program, OMNIA Partners, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.

“By investing in the development of critical technology skills such as programming, data science, AI and cybersecurity, we aim to equip these employees to become even more agile and resilient in supporting our nation’s most important initiatives,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Udacity.