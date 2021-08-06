CBP Vet Linda Jacksta Joins Liberty Defense Board

Linda Jacksta, a 35-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and president of J2 Consulting Group, has joined the board of directors at Atlanta-based perimeter security company Liberty Defense.

Jacksta previously spearheaded efforts at CBP to address border security threats and was selected as a Meritorious Executive recipient of the Presidential Rank Award for her leadership work in the federal government, Liberty Defense said Thursday.

Her CBP career has included service as deputy executive assistant commissioner for operations support and executive director in the agency’s cargo system program office.

She led the formation of an enterprise data analytics organization at CBP, drove partnerships between the agency and the intelligence community and helped create the National Use and Force Control Board.

Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain said the addition of Jacksta as a board member comes as the company is developing technology designed to secure points of entry such as aviation facilities and seaports.