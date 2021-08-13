Citadel to Supply DOD Customer With AI-Enabled Counter-Drone System

Citadel Defense has received a sole-source contract from a classified Department of Defense customer for an artificial intelligence-powered counter-drone system.

The technology will use AI, machine learning and sensor fusion capabilities to enable autonomous detection, tracking and elimination of unmanned aerial system threats, the San Diego, California-based company said Thursday.

Citadel CEO Christopher Williams said the company took into account comments from operators and government experts when developing the system meant to address UAS risks to national security.

He added that Citadel will start initial deliveries of counter-UAS systems to the classified customer over the next three months. The systems will then be operated by non-specialist military personnel and first responders at sensitive government locations.

The order comes months after Citadel updated its Titan counter-UAS system to include training on system operations.