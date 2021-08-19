Clearview AI Creates 8-Member Advisory Board; Hoan Ton-That Quoted

Facial recognition search engine company Clearview AI has established an advisory board composed of members with backgrounds in law enforcement, government, financial services, legal and national security.

Hoan Ton-That, cofounder and CEO of Clearview AI, said in a statement published Wednesday the eight-member advisory board will assist in guiding the development of the company’s technology. “[The board members will also] ensure that it is used by government and law enforcement according to the highest professional standards to keep communities safe.”

Members include Raymond Kelly, a former New York City police commissioner, and Richard Clarke, a 10-year government veteran who held several key roles including senior official of the National Security Council and U.S. counterterrorism czar.

Rudy Washington, former deputy mayor for community development and business services of New York City, and Floyd Abrams, previously cocounsel for The New York Times’ landmark Pentagon Papers case, are also added to the advisory board.

The other board members are Lee Wolosky, former NSC director of transnational threats; Sarah Schott, currently the general counsel and chief compliance officer of a health benefits company; Thomas Feddo, former assistant secretary of the Department of the Treasury for investment security; and Owen West, former assistant secretary of the Department of Defense for special operations.