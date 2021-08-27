Collins Aerospace Tests Systems to Support Military Command & Control Initiatives

Collins Aerospace has demonstrated various technologies designed to help the U.S. military establish an integrated network of battlefield sensors for situational awareness.

The company said Tuesday it tested sensors, mission computing technologies and communication systems that align with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control concept and the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System initiative.

Collins partnered with the 151st Air Refueling Wing to demonstrate the integrated technologies, which support efforts of the Utah Air National Guard.

A retrofitted KC-135 flew with Collins’ real-time information in the cockpit or RTIC system and distributed gathered data through the company’s Tactical Targeting Networking Technology.

The demonstration also used Collins’ Rosetta software to encrypt and process messages for maintained security and applied a modular open systems architecture for mission processing activities. The MOSA approach is intended to boost the cockpit’s situational awareness.