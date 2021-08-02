CPS-Meta Strategic Mobility Team Receives Navy Aerial Refueling Service Contract

A team composed of Cass Professional Services and Meta Aerospace’s strategic mobility business has been selected to provide aerial refueling services to Naval Air Systems Command.

The partnership intends to use four KC-135R tankers to help refuel U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and allied aircraft during aerial training and operations, Meta Aerospace said Friday.

Each KC-135R is equipped with a pair of wing-mounted Multi-Point Refueling System pods and an air refueling boom.

Meta noted that it bought the Boeing-built military aerial refueling aircraft from Singapore.

The CPS-Meta team has more than 50 years of aerial refueling experience across Department of Defense operational and training missions across the globe.